Boy critically injured, sister also hurt in hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County

A boy was critically injured and his sister was also hurt. Mike Marza reports.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York -- A teenage boy was critically injured and his sister was also hurt when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Suffolk County on Wednesday.

According to police, Tyler Philips and Krystal Randolph were walking in the Granny Road bike lane in Coram at 7:25 p.m., when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the injured 13-year-old siblings behind.

Philips was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. HIs sister was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

