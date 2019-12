Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed woman on Manhattan sidewalk

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews constructed a sidewalk shed Wednesday morning above the Midtown Manhattan sidewalk where a woman was killed by a piece of falling debris.The victim was identified as 60-year-old Erica Tishman, a well-respected Manhattan architect and vice president at Zubatkin Owner Representation. She was a trustee of the Central Synagogue in Midtown and served on the board of the Educational Alliance.Officials are calling the incident a tragedy that could have been avoided.The building's owner, Himmel + Meringoff Properties, apparently knew about the unsafe condition at 49th Street and 7th Avenue some eight months ago.City records indicate DOB inspectors previously cited building owners on April 29 for "damaged terra cotta at areas above 15th floor in several locations which poses a falling hazard for pedestrians.""Sometimes you look up and you wonder how safe these buildings are," State Senator Brad Hoylman said. "Well, it turns out, in some instances, not very. The building owner did not fix the violation."The landlord paid a $1,250 fine but never actually fixed the problem, the city said.Hoylman is now calling for a criminal investigation.Tishman died at the scene Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. The Department of Buildings responded to a report of an unstable facade.The DOB released the following statement:The building received approval/permit to begin masonry repair work on its facade at penthouse and roof in July 2019. The DOB investigation continues, including whether a scaffolding should have been placed around building.The DOB ordered the property owner to erect a sidewalk shed, and the company installed it under the watchful eye of DOB inspectors.Himmel + Meringoff Properties issued the following statement:Educational Alliance CEO and President Alan van Capelle issued the following statement:----------