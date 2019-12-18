Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed woman on Manhattan sidewalk

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews constructed a sidewalk shed Wednesday morning above the Midtown Manhattan sidewalk where a woman was killed by a piece of falling debris.
The victim was identified as 60-year-old Erica Tishman, a well-respected Manhattan architect and vice president at Zubatkin Owner Representation. She was a trustee of the Central Synagogue in Midtown and served on the board of the Educational Alliance.
Officials are calling the incident a tragedy that could have been avoided.
The building's owner, Himmel + Meringoff Properties, apparently knew about the unsafe condition at 49th Street and 7th Avenue some eight months ago.
City records indicate DOB inspectors previously cited building owners on April 29 for "damaged terra cotta at areas above 15th floor in several locations which poses a falling hazard for pedestrians."
"Sometimes you look up and you wonder how safe these buildings are," State Senator Brad Hoylman said. "Well, it turns out, in some instances, not very. The building owner did not fix the violation."
The landlord paid a $1,250 fine but never actually fixed the problem, the city said.
Hoylman is now calling for a criminal investigation.
Tishman died at the scene Tuesday around 10:45 a.m.
The Department of Buildings responded to a report of an unstable facade.
The DOB released the following statement:
"This is a tragedy, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts. No pedestrian should be at risk from dangerous facade conditions. Department of Buildings engineers are on the scene to perform a full structural stability inspection of the building to ensure all New Yorkers are safe, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic incident."
The building received approval/permit to begin masonry repair work on its facade at penthouse and roof in July 2019. The DOB investigation continues, including whether a scaffolding should have been placed around building.
The DOB ordered the property owner to erect a sidewalk shed, and the company installed it under the watchful eye of DOB inspectors.
Himmel + Meringoff Properties issued the following statement:
"We are saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family. The company will fully cooperate with the city in the ongoing matter."
Educational Alliance CEO and President Alan van Capelle issued the following statement:
"It is with great sadness that we write about the passing of Erica Tishman, an invaluable force and irreplaceable ally to our organization. Erica served on the EA board for more than a decade, three years of which she spent as our Board Chair, the first woman to do so in our 130 year history. Under her leadership and support, EA flourished. She oversaw some of our milestone projects: the rebuilding of the Manny Cantor Center, the opening of our Center for Recovery and Wellness, and, most recently, our work on the 14th Street Y.
But Erica not only gave over her time, resources, and professional talent to EA, she was deeply connected to our community and staff, judging our Youth of the Year contest, giving out annual Peer Awards for staff members, and regularly visiting our campuses and programs. Despite rotating off of our board earlier this year, Erica continued to be deeply engaged in our community - just two weeks ago, Erica - along with the Central Synagogue community - volunteered at their annual Thanksgiving dinner for families at P.S. 188.
There is one word that encapsulates Erica: indefatigable. To every opportunity, meeting, or event, she always brought her full self. Her presence will always be felt in every corner of our organization.
In the coming days, we will announce more formal ways in which we will honor Erica's life. In the meantime, we send our sincere condolences to her husband, her family, and to all of her friends who are shocked by this tragic loss."
