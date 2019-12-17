60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on Manhattan sidewalk

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 60-year-old woman walking on a Manhattan sidewalk was fatally struck by a piece of falling debris Tuesday morning.It happened on 49th Street and Seventh Avenue around 10:45 a.m.EMS responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest, and the victim died at the scene.The investigation revealed that the person was struck by an object that fell from a building.The Department of Buildings responded to a report of an unstable facade.----------