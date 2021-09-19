MTA announces 1st female head of subway car maintenance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11013252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An Asian woman is set to become the first female head of subway car maintenance for the MTA.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) on Sunday announced that Siu Ling Ko has assumed the role of Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer of Subway Car Equipment.The division is responsible for maintaining and overhauling the agency's fleet of subway cars and track maintenance vehicles.Ko, a 34-year-old veteran of the division, is the first woman to hold this position."I am honored to accept this role," Ko said. "Riders are returning to the subway system and our team is as prepared as ever to deliver world class subway service for millions of New Yorkers. I've spent more than 30 years with New York City Transit working to improve maintenance and reliability and I am excited to continue that work."She will provide oversight for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the subway system's fleet of 7,092 cars and overlook the 24/7 operations of maintenance, overhaul and locomotive shops."Her decades of experience will help move us towards our goal of making subways faster and more reliable, and her appointment as the first woman to serve in the role of Chief Mechanical Officer furthers our commitment to diversify our leadership ranks and create opportunities for all," NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano.----------