Six families displaced after fire tears through Paterson home

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm house fire displaced six families in New Jersey.

The fire broke out Sunday at a home on Temple Street in Paterson.



The Red Cross says it is assisting 23 people with temporary housing, food, and clothing.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyfirered cross
