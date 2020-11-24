Six Flags Great Adventure to offer holiday lights drive-through experience

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8153715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8146133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan.

JACKSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- For the first time ever, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will offer a holiday lights drive-through.The first show at the Jackson theme park will start on Monday, November 30.The show will operate Monday through Thursday evenings until December 17.It will feature more than 1 million lights and will include seasonal music to get you into the holiday spirit as you drive through the 140-acre property.Tickets for the show are $14.99 per person and must be purchased ahead of time.Reservations are required.----------