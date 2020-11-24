Community & Events

Six Flags Great Adventure to offer holiday lights drive-through experience

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- For the first time ever, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will offer a holiday lights drive-through.

The first show at the Jackson theme park will start on Monday, November 30.

MORE NEWS: Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.



The show will operate Monday through Thursday evenings until December 17.

It will feature more than 1 million lights and will include seasonal music to get you into the holiday spirit as you drive through the 140-acre property.

Tickets for the show are $14.99 per person and must be purchased ahead of time.

Reservations are required.

MORE NEWS: Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
EMBED More News Videos

The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jerseytheme parkholiday lightssix flagsholidayamusement parkgreat adventure
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
NYPD to reduce security around Trump Tower: Sources tell ABC News
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
The Countdown: Transition process underway as Biden determined "apparent winner"
University bans 70 students from classes after COVID travel violation
Show More
15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'
Famed NYC barbershop facing closure saved by wealthy donors
AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly
Staten Island goes orange as Cuomo urges caution over Thanksgiving
Wrongfully accused member of 'Central Park Five' to release new memoir
More TOP STORIES News