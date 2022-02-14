Video: Man on skateboard sucker punches senior citizen in New Jersey

Police are on the hunt for the suspect and are hoping surveillance video and photos will lead to an arrest.
It happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Ferry Street near Merchant Street.
The video shows the man walking down the sidewalk and the suspect approaching from behind on the skateboard. He then punches the man in the side of the head, picks something up off the ground as a passerby attempts to help the victim, and runs from the scene.
The victim was knocked unconscious and was transported to University Hospital for treatment.
He is in stable condition.
The suspect was wearing a black jacket, red hooded sweater, beige pants and red sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at NPD.newarkpublicsafety.org or through the agency's Smartphone App on Apple's App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.
