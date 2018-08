The NYPD has released a sketch of the woman whose remains were discovered in two bags in the Bronx.The bags were discovered by a Parks Department employee near Crotona Park South and Franklin Avenue in Claremont on Friday afternoon.Police are hoping someone will recognize the woman -- and can help identify her.The parks employee called his boss to report the suspicious bags, and they originally thought the remains may have been a dead dog. When they both started to open the bags, they saw hair and called the police.Police responded to the scene and confirmed that there was a human body in the bags.The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.----------