Human remains found in bags on Bronx sidewalk, police say

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A Parks Department employee discovered human remains in two bags on a Bronx sidewalk, police say.

The bags were discovered near Crotona Park South and Franklin Street in Claremont on Friday afternoon.

The employee called his boss to report the suspicious bags, and they originally thought the remains may have been a dead dog. When they both started to open the bags, they saw hair and called police.

Police responded to the scene and confirmed that there was a body in the bags.

A large crime scene has been set up.

The gender of the remains are unknown.

