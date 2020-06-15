Local businesses prepare to reopen as New Jersey's Phase Two goes into effect

Business

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As New Jersey enters Phase Two of its reopening plan, restaurants, barbershops and other services are ready to serve their clients with strict safety measures in place.

Phase 2, which went into effect on Monday, June 15th, will allow outdoor dining, indoor non-essential retail shopping, and curbside pickup at libraries.

"As we move forward it's going to be a bit different. Reservations are required, QR codes for menus, bottled water instead of tap water, and now with this parklet we have the opportunity to keep all of the seats we had but just outside now, "said Anthony Pino, owner of Anthony David's in Hoboken.

Beauty salons, barbershops, cosmetology shops, tattoo parlors, and tanning salons will be allowed to reopen on Monday, June 22nd.

"Definitely the experience is going to be different. We're not offering beard trims, hot towel shaves, and no one will be allowed in without a mask, "said Andre Fersa, owner of Virile Barber and Shop in Jersey City.

Additionally, the Department of Health will be issuing guidance for organized sports to resume on June 22nd.

"It's a great opportunity to show this town and state what we all can be doing to lighten up and move forward," said Pino.

