Veterinarians are urging pet owners to be extra cautious, particularly with certain breeds.

How to keep your pets safe in 'unhealthy' air quality conditions

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- We are all worried about our health as the smoke from Canadian wildfires settles in, but we also need to take care of the health of our pets.

Christine Seminario has asthma and also has a pet a border collie who she's worried about with such poor air quality conditions.

"It's a mix that's very, very dangerous," Seminario said. "Especially for me but I have to get out with my dog."

"Especially the short-nosed breeds that we have, like French bulldogs and Boston terriers," Veterinarian Kaitlyn Davis from Levittown Animal Hospital said. "They're a little more prone to respiratory illness so I am concerned about that."

And it's not just dogs that can be affected, it's cats and even horses.

The Belmont Stakes is only a 2 minute race but organizers say they'll remain nimble for the sake of the 50,000 spectators headed to Long Island but also for the horses.

"Safety is job one," said David O'Rourke CEO of the New York Racing Association. "We'll continue to monitor this."

The Bronx Zoo announced it will close early on Wednesday for the safety of staff, visitors and the animals.

"Animals will be brought into their night quarters early," the statement read. "We thank all for understanding as we navigate through these challenging environmental conditions caused by the Canadian wildfires. We will continue to monitor and will issue updates as necessary."

ALSO READ | New York City air quality reaches dangerous levels due to Canadian wildfire smoke

