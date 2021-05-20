Long Island smoke shop owner found murdered inside store

A relative found 33-year-old Kinshuk Patel inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in the 400 block of 40th Street in Lindenhurst around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the cause of death but are investigating it as a homicide.
His body was found after family members could not contact him.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
