Long Island smoke shop owner found murdered inside store

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a murder mystery after a smoke shop owner was found dead inside his store.A relative found 33-year-old Kinshuk Patel inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in the 400 block of 40th Street in Lindenhurst around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.Police have not released the cause of death but are investigating it as a homicide.His body was found after family members could not contact him.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------