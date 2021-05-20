Long Island smoke shop owner found murdered inside store

EMBED <>More Videos

Vape shop owner killed in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a murder mystery after a smoke shop owner was found dead inside his store.

A relative found 33-year-old Kinshuk Patel inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in the 400 block of 40th Street in Lindenhurst around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the cause of death but are investigating it as a homicide.

His body was found after family members could not contact him.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Long Island mosque vandalism: Religious flag burned, base spray painted with pro-Trump graffiti
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the vandalism of a mosque in Yaphank.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lindenhurstsuffolk countysmokingmurdervapingbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to sign bill addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
New York to reward vaccinations with $5M lottery tickets
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
Video shows cop single-handedly lift car off woman to save her life
US seizes nearly 70 big cats from 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe
Humongous container ship arrives in New York Harbor
Mayor vows turnaround after more subway violence, slashings
Show More
Nearly 2 dozen cars vandalized on Queens street
Karen Garner video: Ex-officers charged in arrest of woman with dementia
New York to set up pop-up vaccine sites at airports
Music legends help break ground on Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx
Father and young son among 3 injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News