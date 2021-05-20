Long Island mosque vandalism: Religious flag burned, base spray painted with pro-Trump graffiti

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking for the persons who vandalized a mosque, burning a sacred flag and spray painting pro-Trump graffiti on the marble base.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the Islamic Center of Suffolk County on 3rd Street in Brentwood.

Suffolk County police say two people entered a fenced-in area, set the religious flag on fire, and defaced the flag base.


The Jafria Association of North America condemned the vandalism, saying the defacement of any place of worship is deeply offensive and hurtful and the burning of the Alam (flag) and the accompanying message on the Shah-E-Najaf Mosque clearly constitute a hate crime.

The organization said it is not the first time the mosque has been targeted.

Islamophobic material was dropped around the grounds in August of 2016, and swastikas were drawn on the driveway in October of 2014.

In May of 2007, the mosque was broken into with swastikas and "White Power" written on the walls. A knife was also discovered.

The Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are investigating, and a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

