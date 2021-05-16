Education

Father, daughter in same graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College

EMBED <>More Videos

Father, daughter in same graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- This year's graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College includes two classmates - a father and daughter duo.

When 41-year-old Cesar Galarza decided to earn a bachelor's degree in social work, he picked Buffalo State because his daughter, 21-year-old Clarimar, was already there studying art education.

When the family moved to New York from Puerto Rico in 2008, Galarza didn't know English.

Both he and his daughter now are graduating with honors.

Galarza now heads to the University at Buffalo to earn a graduate degree in social work, while his daughter is working toward her master's degree.

MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkgraduationgradsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother charged in stabbing death of 7-year-old son
Some aren't ready to give up masks despite CDC guidance. Here's why
17-year-old dead, 4 others wounded in NYC shooting
Subway service, restaurants prepare for changes starting Monday
Tavern on the Green to host Broadway concert series
Surveillance video released of Brooklyn church vandalism suspect
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
Show More
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Israeli airstrikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City
Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks
AccuWeather: Sun and a shower
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
More TOP STORIES News