Father, daughter in same graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- This year's graduating class at SUNY Buffalo State College includes two classmates - a father and daughter duo.When 41-year-old Cesar Galarza decided to earn a bachelor's degree in social work, he picked Buffalo State because his daughter, 21-year-old Clarimar, was already there studying art education.When the family moved to New York from Puerto Rico in 2008, Galarza didn't know English.Both he and his daughter now are graduating with honors.Galarza now heads to the University at Buffalo to earn a graduate degree in social work, while his daughter is working toward her master's degree.----------