Smoking no longer allowed in NYC Public Housing

Smoking will no longer be allowed in New York City public housing.

NEW YORK --
Smoking is no longer allowed in New York City public housing.

NYCHA and City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officials launched the new smoke-free policy Monday morning.

The city says it wants to create a healthier environment for the 400,000 New Yorkers who live in public housing developments.

NYCHA says it's meeting a federal deadline that requires all public housing nationwide to go smoke-free by this week.

NYCHA's new smoking ban officially takes effect July 30.

As part of the new Smoke-Free NYCHA policy, smoking cessation materials and palm cards are being made available to any resident seeking help thanks to NYCHA's partnership with DOHMH, NYC Smoke-Free and other partners.

For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/nycha.

