Preparing for snow: Tri-State under Winter Weather Advisory

The alert goes into effect Thursday at 7 p.m. and will last through 7 p.m. Friday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is also advising New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel as heavy sow and wind could cause dangerous road conditions across the state.
In the New York City, Long Island, and the Mid-Hudson Regions, up to six inches or more of snow is expected in some locations with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Given the forecast, New Yorkers, especially those in downstate regions, are being encouraged to utilize mass transit for commutes.
The DSNY Snow Alert means trash and recycling will be delayed during snow removal and Mayor Eric Adams announced that Alternate Side Parking regulations will be suspended through Saturday to facilitate snow operations.
Officials said 22% of the department was out sick as of Thursday, but that number was fluid and fluctuating each day.
The city says Open Restaurants roadway dining may operate as normal during the storm if the business owner deems it is safe to do so. To prevent damage from the weight of snow, restaurants should remove the tops of structures if possible or regularly clear snow off, without putting it back into the street.
While the DSNY's initial focus during an active snow event is to keep the roadways clear for emergency vehicles to ensure New Yorkers never lose access to critical medical, fire and police services, plowing and salting of bike lanes will begin after the emergency roadway work is underway. Protected bike lanes will be pretreated with brine and cleared as quickly as possible. Property owners may not move snow from sidewalks into bike lanes.
City officials are reminding property owners, including restaurants with outdoor dining structures, that they may not push snow into the street, including bike lanes. Snow may be moved against the building, to the curb line, or areas on private property.
Sidewalks should be passable for all pedestrians, including a minimum 4-foot clear path, where possible.
Meanwhile Con Edison offered the following safety tips for during and after the storm:
-Do not go near downed wires. Treat downed wires as if they are live. Never attempt to move them or touch them with any object. Be mindful that downed wires can be hidden from view by snow, tree limbs, leaves or water.
-Report all downed wires to Con Edison and your local police department immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you're in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for emergency personnel.
-Members of the public should also avoid transformers that are brought to the ground. The transformers are gray metal drums attached to the wires and poles.
-Follow the manufacturer's instructions for installing and using a portable generator. Never plug a generator into a wall unit, use it indoors, or set it up outdoors near open home windows or air-handling vents.
-If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored. If several appliances start up at once, the electric circuits may overload.
-Charge your cellphones and other mobile devices while you have power.
-Make sure your flashlights and any battery-operated radios are working. Have a supply of extra batteries. Weather updates and news on electrical service can be heard on local radio and television stations.
