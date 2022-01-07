Snow cancels schools, creates dangerous road conditions on Long Island

Some of the heaviest snowfall has been forecast for parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Some 6-9 inches of snow was predicted to fall in Suffolk County before it stopped.
Schools across both counties were seemingly canceled for most.
Click here for a full list.
Eyewitness News Reporter Kristin Thorne reported from Route 109 in West Babylon where she said kids would be delighted by the packing quality of this snow, however it was creating dangerous conditions out on the roads.
Dozens of accidents were reported as it is very slippery. Drivers were urged to either stay home or use extreme caution.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip Sc