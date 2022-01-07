Snow cancels schools, creates dangerous road conditions on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- On Long Island, plows and salt spreaders were out in force overnight, but the snow continued to fall into the morning on Friday.Some of the heaviest snowfall has been forecast for parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.Some 6-9 inches of snow was predicted to fall in Suffolk County before it stopped.Schools across both counties were seemingly canceled for most.for a full list.Eyewitness News Reporter Kristin Thorne reported from Route 109 in West Babylon where she said kids would be delighted by the packing quality of this snow, however it was creating dangerous conditions out on the roads.Dozens of accidents were reported as it is very slippery. Drivers were urged to either stay home or use extreme caution.----------Sc