Weather

Snow cancels schools, creates dangerous road conditions on Long Island

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy snowfall cancels schools across LI, creates dangerous road conditions

WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- On Long Island, plows and salt spreaders were out in force overnight, but the snow continued to fall into the morning on Friday.

Some of the heaviest snowfall has been forecast for parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Some 6-9 inches of snow was predicted to fall in Suffolk County before it stopped.

Schools across both counties were seemingly canceled for most.

Click here for a full list.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kristin Thorne reported from Route 109 in West Babylon where she said kids would be delighted by the packing quality of this snow, however it was creating dangerous conditions out on the roads.

Dozens of accidents were reported as it is very slippery. Drivers were urged to either stay home or use extreme caution.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Sc
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersuffolk countynassau countysnow stormwinter stormsnowsnow plowwinter weathersanitation workersnowstorm
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow blankets the Tri-State | LIVE
Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow blankets Tri-State
5-year-old with lighter might have started deadly Philly blaze
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Suspect killed, officer stabbed after hostage incident at NJ pharmacy
NYC hospitals see surge in COVID patients, more staff out sick
VP Harris inside DNC HQ on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb found outside
Show More
How to avoid car lease buy-out 'rip-offs'
Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Hochul, Adams announce plan to address homelessness, crime in subways
Adams proposes 3-day workweek to get people back in NYC offices
Former Gov. Cuomo to make court appearance for fondling case dismissal
More TOP STORIES News