HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) --The New Jersey school superintendent accused of relieving himself on a high school track several times has resigned.
Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.
He was charged in May with defecating near the Holmdel High School track on a daily basis.
He is facing charges of lewdness and related criminal acts.
Tramaglini was placed on paid leave through June 30th.
His resignation takes effect at the end of September.
