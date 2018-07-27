SCHOOLS

So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties, resigns

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) --
The New Jersey school superintendent accused of relieving himself on a high school track several times has resigned.

He was charged in May with defecating near the Holmdel High School track on a daily basis.

He is facing charges of lewdness and related criminal acts.

Tramaglini was placed on paid leave through June 30th.

His resignation takes effect at the end of September.

