100-year-old WWII veteran from NJ receives service medals after 75-year wait

Walter Ness operated a wood-hull minesweeper in the Pacific theater during the war.
But he was among many veterans whose due medals were overlooked.
A friend and retired naval officer recently investigated why Ness had not received his medals.
Just after the war, the government was still using brass for ammunition, and for a time, none was available for military decorations.
That led to the belated delivery of the medals on Wednesday.
Ness' family members and about 20 Veterans of Foreign Wars members proudly looked on as he was given three medals in Morris Plains.
