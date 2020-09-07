Society

4-year-old goes viral recreating famous movie scenes during quarantine

CONNECTICUT -- A family in Connecticut has raised more than $12,000 for charity while re-enacting more than 30 movie scenes with their young daughter during quarantine.

From "A League of Their Own" to "Forrest Gump," the lines may sound familiar, but the talent is much younger.

Madison Presser recently turned 4 years old, but kept busy during quarantine by recreating famous movie lines.

Her parents say they got the idea when she was dressed up like "The Lion King" one day and people seemed to really enjoy it.

It started out with her family sending the videos to other families, but then word started to spread.

Madison's dad, Dan, is a producer for ESPN's ACC Network and he knew a little something about TV production.

However, he and his wife Beth create most of the videos simply using an app and teamwork.

"Dan's kinda been the producer, he also writes the scripts," Beth said. "Hair.. I'm not good at hair."

Even little brother Barton has gotten involved when a scene calls for listening or crying.

The family has recreated more than 30 movies scenes - and it's all for a good cause.

So far they have raised more than $12,000 for Feeding America.

"We're just trying to help as many people as we can while having a little bit of fun with our kids," Beth said.

With all this practice and natural talent, what does Madison want to be when she grows up?

She told Eyewitness News she wants to be a cowboy when she grows up.

