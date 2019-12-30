NEW YORK (WABC) -- As 2019 comes to end, Eyewitness News revisited several ongoing issues covered by the '7 On Your Side Investigates' team throughout the year.
The issues included in '7 On Your Side: 2019 in Review' reflect areas of ongoing coverage by the Eyewitness News Investigative team that were generated by viewer tips and requests for help.
Topics include health and safety concerns in public housing, physical health threats including the Measles outbreak, sexual assaults and the impact of the #MeToo movement, inequities in education funding, and the uptick in transportation deaths in New York City.
The special report explores areas where policies have changes, conditions have improved and where officials have increased transparency. It also explores areas for additional improvement in 2020.
