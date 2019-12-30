Society

7 On Your Side: 2019 in Review

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As 2019 comes to end, Eyewitness News revisited several ongoing issues covered by the '7 On Your Side Investigates' team throughout the year.

The issues included in '7 On Your Side: 2019 in Review' reflect areas of ongoing coverage by the Eyewitness News Investigative team that were generated by viewer tips and requests for help.

Topics include health and safety concerns in public housing, physical health threats including the Measles outbreak, sexual assaults and the impact of the #MeToo movement, inequities in education funding, and the uptick in transportation deaths in New York City.

The special report explores areas where policies have changes, conditions have improved and where officials have increased transparency. It also explores areas for additional improvement in 2020.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com

Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist

Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york city7 on your side investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billboard crashes down on Bronx shopping center parking lot
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Fire department damaged by Christmas fire gets help from community
Show More
Sports reporter's husband reveals last message from wife
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
More TOP STORIES News