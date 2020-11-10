7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side mobilizes to help 90-year-old Korean War veteran

NEW YORK NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday is Veteran's Day, a day to honor the most selfless who fought for our freedoms. And what better way to salute the bravest than to answer a call for help from one Korean War vet.

After the 90-year-old veteran said he and his wife had were dangerously cut off, with a landline phone that was out of service and no working cellphone, it was time that 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda immediately mobilized to help them out.

For four longs days and nights, Joe and Stephanie Poggi haven't had a phone.

"There's no dial tone. No one sending me phone calls I can't call anybody," Joe Poggi said.

It wasn't a big deal for them when they were younger, but Joe, a Korean War veteran, is 90 now and wears a hearing aid and needs a walker.

RELATED | ABC7NY and the United War Veterans Council unite to mark Veterans Day and support our Veterans

"I'm 100% disabled," he said. "My wife is legally blind."

When the landline went dead, they went to their neighbor Betty's to call for repair.

"I called they said two days, I said that not acceptable," said Betty. "I said listen these are two senior citizens, one of them is disabled, handicapped veteran, his wife is practically blind."

"We've been told three different times a mechanic would be here to fix it and nobody showed," said Joe.

"What if I can't get in touch with someone," said Joe's wife Stephanie. "What if no one can get in touch with me. What happens if were all alone."

Betty helped Joe reconnect his old cellphone. But it's hard for him to hear after the grenade attack that earned the Army infantryman both a Bronze Star for valor and a soldier's medal for his courage in Korea.

After the war hero was kept waiting four days, his neighbor Betty had enough and called 7 On Your Side.

This was a quick one because within half an hour, his service provider was on the job, fixing the problem. The technician was a Marine Corps veteran who helped his fellow vet, securing the phone cord into the jack where it had fallen out.

"Thank you 7 On Your Side, right on the mark, great job," said Joe.

ALSO READ | Air Force vet honored for serving her country and her selfless work at home in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on a retired Air Force Master Sergeant whose non-profit is helping homeless veterans.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyveterans daykorean war7 on your sideveteran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
ID theft leaves NJ couple on the hook for $5K in unemployment payments
7 On Your Side helps change NJ election to aid disabled voters
Couple told retail giant won't pay for fridge flood caused by its own contractor
7 on your Side: Young car-buyer wrangled into a ripoff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of making death threats against protesters, politicians
New York's statewide COVID positivity rate surpasses 3%
Long Island sanitation commissioner's hateful posts leads to outrage
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Hundreds of murder hornet specimens found in nest last month
NY schoolgirls celebrate Kamala Harris win with empowering poem
Dr. Fauci, others honored as 'Brooklyn COVID heroes'
Show More
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Northwell Health Labs shows off newest COVID testing machines
COVID Updates: US has 1M new cases in first 10 days of November
New restrictions in NJ after 'devastating' numbers
More TOP STORIES News