Coronavirus News: 8 healthcare heroes gifted dream wedding dresses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6163521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).

NEWARK (WABC) -- Something old, something new, something borrowed and something donated.Eight nurses, pharmacists and social workers got to choose the wedding dress of their dreams on Wednesday.They all work at Newark's Beth Israel Medical Center.Kleinfeld's Bridal, known for the TV show "Say Yes to the Dress," donated 18 dresses to The Front Line Appreciation Group of South Orange and Maplewood.It is just one of many donations the group has made to the hospital throughout the pandemic.Hospital workers submitted stories for a chance to win a dress.Winners included a pediatric ICU Nurse who is getting married after 10 years and self-quarantined throughout the pandemic to keep her family and fiancée safe and one Neo Natal Intensive Care nurse submitted her daughter for a chance to win after the daughter lost her job in NYC during the pandemic.