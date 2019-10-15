89-year-old Westchester man back on his bicycle after life-saving heart surgery

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County man is lucky to be alive, and is now proving you're never too old to ride.89-year-old Robert Sandler has recovered from heart surgery and will be riding his bike in a fundraiser this weekend for a good cause.Sandler, of White Plains, is looking forward to Sunday's Bike MS in New York City.The annual 30-mile event raises funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, This will be Robert's 20th time taking part.But nearly two years ago he was almost sidelined after doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital determined they needed to operate on his heart and replace his aortic valve.The surgery was a success and just a few months after, Robert was back on his bike."At this particular stage you just go with the flow," he said. "Once you're on the bandwagon, you're on this freight train. You can't get off until it's over. So I did the best I could."This weekend 'Bob's Bikers' will hit the course. He rides with his nephew, sons, grandson and granddaughter.His thirst for life is remarkable and his athleticism is something that helped him recover so quickly. This great grandfather is a true inspiration, and looks forward to doing his part once again in the Bike MS event."It's up to us to give as much as we possibly can back to whatever the society is, and this cause is very precious to me," said Sandler.----------