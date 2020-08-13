Society

9/11 'Tribute in Light' canceled due to COVID concerns

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan -- The 'Tribute in Light,' to commemorate victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, will not shine over Lower Manhattan this year, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum announced on their website Thursday.

The Museum said, "This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to producer the annual Tribute in Light."



The museum says they hope to resume the twin beams of light for the 20th anniversary next year.

