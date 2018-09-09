EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth reports on the exodus out of New York on 9/11/01

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers on September 11, 2001

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg reports from St. Vincent's Hospital on September 11, 2001

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson interviews a man who escaped the towers on 9/11/01

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda reports from Lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager talks to witnesses and survivors on September 11, 2001

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports from Bellevue Hospital on September 11, 2001

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WARNING: Contains images of towers falling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=188872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang reports on stranded passengers on September 11, 2001

Here you will find day-of-air coverage from September 11, 2001. The stories appear as they aired on Eyewitness News 17 years ago.As per an editorial decision, you will not see any footage that has been deemed too sensitive to view.However, to capture the severity of the attack, as well as to reflect the outstanding and emotional work many of our reporters turned out that day, a few of the videos do contain footage of the towers falling.Please view the videos at your own discretion, and please remember along with us the struggle of all those who died that day.