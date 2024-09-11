Annual Tribute in Light shines again Wednesday night to mark 23 years since 9/11 terror attacks

The iconic Tribute in Light installation will return once again this year to mark 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks in Lower Manhattan.

The iconic Tribute in Light installation will return once again this year to mark 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks in Lower Manhattan.

The iconic Tribute in Light installation will return once again this year to mark 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks in Lower Manhattan.

The iconic Tribute in Light installation will return once again this year to mark 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The iconic Tribute in Light returns once again Wednesday night to mark 23 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

The art installation can be seen within a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan from dusk on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to dawn the next day.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

The twin beams of light, meant to evoke the original Twin Towers, have become a regular symbol for how New Yorkers remember the city's resilience after the attacks.

"With more than 100 million Americans born since 9/11 or too young to remember that tragic day, it's imperative that we inspire a new generation by sharing the unity and resilience of our collective response. Tribute in Light's twin beams reach high into the night sky to remind everyone of who and what we lost -and found --23 years ago," said Beth Hillman, 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO.

People watch as The Tribute in Light from across the Hudson River on the 22th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Jersey City, N.J. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The Tribute in Light was first presented six months after 9/11 in March 2002, while rescue, recovery, and relief efforts at Ground Zero continued.

"On 9/11, the world turns its eyes to New York City, where the lights that pierce our skyline symbolize our collective memory and unwavering strength," said New York Assemblyman Charles Fall. "It is our solemn duty to ensure that these lights continue to shine brightly each year, honoring the lives we lost and the resilience that defines our city."

WABC-TV looks back on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who covered the attack as it unfolded.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.