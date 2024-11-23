21-year-old charged in theft of 9/11 memorial gold-plated metal rose

CHELSEA (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a gold-plated rose from a 9-11 memorial.

21-year-old Bronx resident Deikel Alcantara was arrested Friday evening and charged with grand larceny.

Authorities say he entered the Church of St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday afternoon and swiped the piece from the memorial.

The pastor says Alcantara frequented the church in the past and previously had to be escorted off the property.

