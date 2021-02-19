ABC7 Unite: Dr. Patricia Bath revolutionized cataract surgery with her device and technique

Our eyes help us navigate the world, but as we age, cataracts can develop, which makes it difficult to see.
Thankfully, Dr. Bath saw the solution.
In 1981, she invented a device and technique using a laser that revolutionized cataract surgery.
Dr. Bath shattered the glass ceiling, the first African American female doctor to receive a medical patent.
Her life began in Harlem on November 4, 1942.
The pioneer spirit was in her blood.
Her father was the first black motorman to work for the New York City subway.
"My father immigrated from Trinidad and my mother from the south and they had high expectations," Dr. Bath said.
"She was Harlem to Hunter to Howard and then back home to Harlem," said Eraka Bath, Dr. Bath's daughter.
Dr. Bath excelled in her studies and rose in a field in which African American women were rare and met with racism and sexism.
"Hater-ation, segregation, racism, that's the noise you have to ignore that and keep your eyes focused on the prize. It's just like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said," she said.
Years before her laser innovation, Dr. Bath worked at Harlem Hospital and Columbia University.
She noticed an epidemic of blindness in underserved communities.
Black patients had twice the rate of blindness as white patients.
The reason, she concluded, was a lack of access to eye care.
"A lot of people were blind from cataract glaucoma and they didn't have to be, because these are preventable, treatable causes for blindness. She developed a term community ophthalmology," said Daniel LaRoche, Glaucoma Specialist.
Dr. Bath traveled the world on a mission to make eye care part of our primary health care.
"I was involved in the civil rights movement and so I saw the results of the suffering from racism with health care disparities. I was determined to make a difference. I was determined to serve my community in Harlem," Dr. Bath said.
"Her career had many firsts," Eraka Bath said. "Achieving those first and navigating and breaking barriers you make space and access for others."
Dr. Bath was a true trailblazer. She left behind an inspiring legacy when she died in 2019.
Among her many accomplishments, she pushed to bring ophthalmic surgical services to Harlem Hospital's Eye Clinic and co-founded the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness.
ALSO READ: Frontline workers open up about COVID's impact on Black community
MORE ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube