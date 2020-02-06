dogs

Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth

FRESNO, Calif. -- A cute Golden Retriever from New York just broke a world record, fitting six tennis balls in his mouth.

Finley is a six-year-old Golden Retriever and his human parents say he has an affinity for tennis balls, and a special talent when it comes to carrying them around.

With no help from his human family, Finley can carry up to six tennis balls in his mouth at one time.

The current Guinness World Record is five. His owner says the first three or four balls are quick, and he picks those up with ease.

But for the fifth and sixth balls, he'll use his paws to keep them in place when he pops them in his mouth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydogsanimaldog
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Westminster Dog Show will feature new breed
Dogs 'terrorizing' New Jersey community, police say
Dog accidentally ignites house fire in New Mexico: VIDEO
2 dogs vs 1 giant branch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Yorkers no longer allowed to enroll in Global Entry: DHS
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn while trying to protect friend
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
Show More
8 arrested as New Yorkers protest acquittal of President Trump
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
Family IDs mother, 2 children found dead in Salem County
Another patients tests negative for coronavirus in NYC
More TOP STORIES News