American flag flies high from George Washington Bridge in commemoration of Memorial Day

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Unfurled in all its glory, Old Glory was in full display between the New Jersey towers of the George Washington Bridge on Monday.The American flag was lowered from the bridge for the commemoration of Memorial Day."We believe this is the world's largest free flying flag," George Washington Bridge General Manager Ken Sagrestano said. "This flag is 60 feet by 90 feet. The blue field on the flag is 40 feet by 35 feet. Each stripe is five feet in diameter and each star is about four feet in diameter."The flag has been flown at the bridge since just after World War II, but now it is stored in the upper reaches of the bridge. It was lowered by bridge staff early Monday, where it flew in full glory as the towers were also illuminated."In 2006 we began to fly the flag using a deployment system that would lower the flag mechanically out of the tower," Sagrestano said.It weighs just under 400 pounds.One of the best viewing spots for the flag is at Fort Lee Historic Park."It is not only to honor all of the veterans and the people who died serving our country, but also to honor all those people who are suffering through the pandemic," Sagrestano said. "So we thought it would be unique to fly the flag while the towers are lit for everyone to see," Sagrestano said.----------