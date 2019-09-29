Society

Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video

Learning letters has never looked so fun!

Baby Winston's infectious laugh as his dad teaches him how to say "W" is sure to make you giggle.

The video above show's Winston learning the alphabet with his dad, cracking up laughing every time his dad turns a "W" upside down to make an "M."

Pedro Moore from Delaware posted the video on his Instagram writing "Is he laughing with me or at me?"

RELATED:

Toddler goes nuts when Texas A&M fight song plays
Firefighter gives baby daughter adorable pedicure in sweet video
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarefunny videoviral videobaby
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Police investigate 2 suspected child luring attempts in New Jersey
Annual Tunnel to Towers run honors firefighter killed on 9/11
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Man charged after driving SUV through Illinois mall: Police
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, lower humidity
Show More
Bus crashes into deli after colliding with SUV in Hempstead
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
Court denies industry request to delay NY e-cigarette ban
Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft
Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend at her home in NJ
More TOP STORIES News