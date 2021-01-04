Be Kind: 9-year-old launches fundraiser to help kids without safe homes during pandemic

9-year-old Landon launched the 'Give Like Landon' fundraiser for The Safe Space organization.
Landon wanted to help kids who did not have safe homes during the pandemic, so he started donating some of his allowance to a domestic violence shelter.
He then worked with the shelter to lead a 'Piggy Bank Challenge' to get more kids involved.
Landon has raised nearly $3,200 so far.
