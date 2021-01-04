Society

Be Kind: 9-year-old launches fundraiser to help kids without safe homes during pandemic

A young boy is helping other children learn how to make a difference with their piggy banks.

9-year-old Landon launched the 'Give Like Landon' fundraiser for The Safe Space organization.

Landon wanted to help kids who did not have safe homes during the pandemic, so he started donating some of his allowance to a domestic violence shelter.

He then worked with the shelter to lead a 'Piggy Bank Challenge' to get more kids involved.

Landon has raised nearly $3,200 so far.

