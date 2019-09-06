be kind

Be Kind: Foundation distributes free backpacks to students in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some students in New Jersey are starting off the school year with all the essential supplies thanks to the kindness of a charitable organization.

The Kids in Need Foundation distributed backpacks Thursday morning to students in Jersey City.

It's part of the non-profit's effort with Comcast to provide free school supplies to 2,800 children in six US cities.

As part of that mission, 450 students in Jersey City received backpacks free.

Click here to learn more.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolbackpackbe kindstudents
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: NJ woman travels to Guatemala to help build homes
Be Kind: Free backpacks, school supplies for over 200 NYC students
Knicks' Taj Gibson treats NYCHA tenants to day of fun
Girl sells lemonade to buy school supplies for students in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian slams Carolina coast
AccuWeather: Tropical storm warning along Long Island coast
Girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband turns herself in
Strangers who escaped WTC together on 9/11 mark friendship
NY mom pleads guilty to murdering daughter, slashing 2 officers
NYC beaches closed due to effects of Hurricane Dorian
Meet the Meatballs: Shelter seeks fur-ever home for abandoned dogs
Show More
Cops warn NJ residents not to use fake spray-painted crosswalk
LIRR reopens grade crossing closed after triple fatal crash
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
Brooklyn touts rat crackdown success with rodent carcasses
2 NJ police officers charged in vandalism-as-retaliation case
More TOP STORIES News