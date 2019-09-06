Be Kind: Foundation distributes free backpacks to students in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some students in New Jersey are starting off the school year with all the essential supplies thanks to the kindness of a charitable organization.
The Kids in Need Foundation distributed backpacks Thursday morning to students in Jersey City.
It's part of the non-profit's effort with Comcast to provide free school supplies to 2,800 children in six US cities.
As part of that mission, 450 students in Jersey City received backpacks free.
