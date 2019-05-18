be kind

Be Kind: Girl from NJ starts own anti-bullying campaign

By Eyewitness News
ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A young girl from New Jersey is helping to fight bullying.

Johnai Price, 12, decided to start her own anti-bullying campaign.

The campaign is called 'DOPE,' which stands for 'Despite Oppositions - Pursue Excellence.'

Price asked her friends and family members in Roselle to donate things like journals or mirrors to give as gifts to help make young women feel better about themselves.

