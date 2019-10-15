Be Kind: 'Give bags' help give back by paying it forward

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A special organization called Love the Give is helping to spread the love by paying it forward.Philanthropist Alex Cohen said she feels as the world gets worse, people are angry and there's less kindness -- and she wanted to do something about that.She decided to use a biodegradable bag that can be filled with gifts and passed on to those in need."It's a bag to us, but the person receiving it is getting so much more," Cohen said.They're called give bags -- which is a play on gift bags -- and the idea is to fill one up and give it away to teachers, new parents, or whoever might benefit from the act of kindness.Since the launch in May, 1,500 bags have been given out and they've ended up in 26 countries."On each bag there's a tag and it has a QR code on the back and all you have to do is scan with your phone just to show how far the giving goes," executive director Jeanne Melino said.The bags are free and anyone can get one by signing up on the website. Then simply fill it up, pass it on and the recipient may be inspired to do the same.It's why the CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation ordered 200 them."The whole idea behind the Bob Woodfruff Foundation and Woodruff family is to pay it forward, Bob's miraculous recovery, they wanted to help as many veterans and military families as they could, so this really resonates with us and we're very excited about it," Anne Marie Dougherty said.The bags will be filled with goodies given out to combat wounded veterans and their caretakers- in the lead up to the foundation's Stand Up For Heroes event in November.They are small bags that pack a big message."It's a reminder to be nice basically and to pay it forward," Cohen said.----------