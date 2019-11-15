Be Kind: New Jersey school creates 'Kindness Club' inspired by student

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local school in New Jersey is helping spread the message of kindness.St. John the Apostle School in Clark has its own Kindness Club.It was sparked by an idea from their own student Sebastian Nativo. His inspiration came from his volunteer experience with Be The Change NJ.The club has nearly 50 students who have joined since it started.So far, the students have created thank you cards for Veterans, and have activities planned such as stuffing stockings with gifts for a local children's hospital and visiting local food pantries and recreation departments.It is a simple reminder for students and others to "pay it forward."--------------------