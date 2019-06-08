be kind

Be Kind: NJ teacher donates bone marrow twice to child in Germany

By Eyewitness News
WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local high school teacher is not only helping make a difference in our area - but also around the world.

Michael Smircich is a biology teacher at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.

In 2016, Smircich's mother says her son donated bone marrow twice to a child in Germany that needed help.

Unfortunately the boy passed away, but his family from Germany sent Mr. Smircich a letter, thanking him for giving their son another nine months to live.

