Be Kind: NJ teacher donates bone marrow twice to child in Germany

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A local high school teacher is not only helping make a difference in our area - but also around the world.Michael Smircich is a biology teacher at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.In 2016, Smircich's mother says her son donated bone marrow twice to a child in Germany that needed help.Unfortunately the boy passed away, but his family from Germany sent Mr. Smircich a letter, thanking him for giving their son another nine months to live.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------