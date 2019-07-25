be kind

Student organizes bike-a-thon in Prospect Park to raise money for mental health clinic

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A middle school student from Brooklyn stepped up in a big way to help others by raising money for a good cause.

As part of a confirmation class service project at his Brooklyn Heights school, James took the initiative to set up a bike-a-thon to help raise funds for a new mental health clinic.

He organized the bike-a-thon in Prospect Park, ultimately biking 50 miles.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

