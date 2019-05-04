Be Kind: NJ students use artistic talents to make a difference

WOOD-RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some local students are making a difference while using their artistic talents.
Students at Wood-Ridge Junior and Senior High Schools in New Jersey are taking part in the Memory Project.
The students create portraits using photographs of children around the globe. Then the students send the pictures, along with money that they collected - to the Memory Project.
At the end of the school year, they may even get a video back showing where their artwork ended up, and how it is making a difference.
