Be Kind: Young cancer survivor hands out Valentine's Day care packages

Doctors diagnosed Elana Koenig, 12, with a form of sarcoma when she was just eight years old.
She beat the disease and went on to create the 'Koenig Childhood Cancer Foundation.' Now, she is bringing smiles to other children like her.
On Sunday, Koenig handed out Valentine's Day gifts to patients at Ronald McDonald House and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Each care package includes socks, candy bars, and toys.
Koenig says each item is meant to bring joy into the kids' lives.
