Special balloon delivery brings smiles to nursing home residents on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10160979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A second group of dogs was set to arrive in New York City Saturday, rescued from a gruesome fate, they were to be killed for meat in China.

WOODBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- Residents at a nursing home on Long Island received a special surprise to help bring a smile to their face.Excel at Woodbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Home received 125 Balloon Buddies on Wednesday.The residents have been in lockdown for nearly a year and have not been able to spend time with loved ones other than through a window or on a FaceTime call.Now they have a Balloon Buddy to hang out with.It's all part of an international program called Adopt a Grandparent which was designed to make those in nursing homes feel loved."And the truth is this could be anyone's grandparent, parent, aunt, uncle, sister, friend -- and that's what a community is for, we are here to really help them feel good, know that they are cared for and that they are loved," Adrianne Roth said.The balloons were created by a local company called Balloons by Amanda.----------