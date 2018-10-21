SOCIETY

Challenged Athletes Foundation marks 25th anniversary

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Hundreds of disabled athletes are in San Diego this weekend as part of the Challenged Athletes Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration.

Channel 7 meteorologist Amy Freeze is among the participants at the organization's triathlon Sunday, where 200 adaptive athletes ages 3 to 103 participate side by side with 700 able-bodied athletes.

Amy is running with Sarah Reinertsen, who was honored with the foundation's Most Inspirational Athlete Award for her completion of 7 half marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

The CAF is dedicated to providing athletic opportunities to individuals of all abilities.

Click here to watch the livestream of the event

----------
