Hundreds of disabled athletes are in San Diego this weekend as part of the Challenged Athletes Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration.Channel 7 meteorologist Amy Freeze is among the participants at the organization's triathlon Sunday, where 200 adaptive athletes ages 3 to 103 participate side by side with 700 able-bodied athletes.Amy is running with Sarah Reinertsen, who was honored with the foundation's Most Inspirational Athlete Award for her completion of 7 half marathons on 7 continents in 7 daysThe CAF is dedicated to providing athletic opportunities to individuals of all abilities.