Society

Clintons, Cuomo take part in Memorial Day Parade in Chappaqua

By Eyewitness News
CHAPPAQUA, Westchester County (WABC) -- It's a tradition in Westchester County, Chappaqua's Memorial Day Parade.

Thousands paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Governor Andrew Cuomo joined the service members and veterans marching.

Also part of the parade were Chappaqua's most famous politicians, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Meantime in Glen Ridge, New Jersey people lined the streets to honor fallen service members.

A band from a local school, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were among those marching alongside veterans in the parade.

There was also a post-parade picnic with food, amusements and live music.

Related topics:
societychappaquawestchester countyandrew cuomoparadebill clintonhillary clintonmemorial day
