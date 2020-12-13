Co-founder of Lloyd's Carrot Cake Betty Campbell-Adams dies at 65

Campbell-Adams and her late husband Lloyd Adams co-founded the business in a basement apartment in East Harlem.
In 1985, "Lloyd's Carrot Cake" opened up in a small storefront in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.
They later expanded to a second location back in East Harlem.
Lines of eager customers would often stretch outside the bakery for blocks, especially during the holidays.
Her family says her legacy will live on.
