Co-founder of Lloyd's Carrot Cake Betty Campbell-Adams dies at 65

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The co-founder of a Manhattan fixture has died. Betty Campbell-Adams, co-founder of Lloyd's Carrot Cake, was 65 years old.

Campbell-Adams and her late husband Lloyd Adams co-founded the business in a basement apartment in East Harlem.

In 1985, "Lloyd's Carrot Cake" opened up in a small storefront in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

They later expanded to a second location back in East Harlem.

Lines of eager customers would often stretch outside the bakery for blocks, especially during the holidays.

Her family says her legacy will live on.

