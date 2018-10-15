SOCIETY

Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

By
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will host a community conversation about last week's "Cornerstore Caroline" incident.

During the incident, a white woman, Teresa Klein, falsely accused a 9-year-old black boy of grabbing her backside at a deli in Flatbush.

"I want the cops here right now," Klein is seen yelling on witness cell phone video. "I was sexually assaulted by a child!"

In what has since become a viral video on social media, Klein begs for police to be sent immediately, prompting terrified cries from the boy and his younger sister as they held onto their mom.

Flatbush resident Jason Littlejohn captured the entire exchange that followed and says police never came. He now questions if Klein ever made a call and if she understands the gravity of her accusations.

"That was the most gut-wrenching thing that I've seen in my life with a little boy crying like that, and obviously knew he didn't do anything," Littlejohn said.

Meanwhile, Klein returned to the bodega Friday and watched the surveillance video inside the store along with the press. The footage clearly shows the boy's hands in plain sight, and it was his book-bag that accidentally grazed her.

"I was wrong," Klein admitted. "Young man, I don't know your name, but I'm sorry."

Video of the woman calling police went viral. The boy was on the video crying and very upset. Also upset were social media users who nicknamed her "Cornerstore Caroline."

Klein, who has lived in Flatbush for four years, claims since the incident she has received an overwhelming amount of phone calls and threats. She also maintains the boy's mother threatened her life, and she still would like to pursue charges against her.

"I called 911 because this woman was very aggressive," Klein said.

The meeting will be held at the same Flatbush deli Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss racial tolerance.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysurveillanceFlatbushNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
SOCIETY
Bill Ritter receives award at Alzheimer's, dementia care walk
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Show More
Model fatally shot in neck while driving to work
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts
Bear cub returns to woods after getting head stuck in plastic jar
Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ
More News