NY, NJ residents set up community refrigerators to help feed hungry neighbors

In the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, a steady stream of hungry people, many of them seniors, are fed through a sidewalk refrigerator stocked by private donations.
Caleb McMahon, the owner of 'Salem's Hour' restaurant, set up the refrigerator. He pays for the electricity to run the refrigerator that he set up in front of his restaurant and helps organize donations @flatbushfriendlyfridge on Instagram.
McMahon says it's humbling to realize how much food insecurity is just beneath the surface of many people's lives.
Another busy community refrigerator is in nearby Jersey City, New Jersey.
It was set up by Tatiana Smith, a software product designer, in front of her home, and she pays for the electricity to power the refrigerator.
Smith was inspired to create the refrigerator upon realizing that many of her neighbors were going hungry. She organizes donations @westsidecommunityfridge on Instagram.
TOP STORY | Raging fire in East Village damages historic church
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip