Couple ties the knot on the Q Train

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two U.S. Army soldiers who met while serving just tied the knot - on a Q Train.Robert Musso boarded a Manhattan-bound train at the Barclays Center late Saturday afternoon.He picked up Francis Denmark at the DeKalb station, and a justice of peace was there to officiate their wedding.The couple even had to deal with a disgruntled subway rider at one point.They had a small celebration in Chelsea after the successful ceremony.