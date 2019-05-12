Society

Couple ties the knot on the Q Train

Sandra Bookman has the story.

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two U.S. Army soldiers who met while serving just tied the knot - on a Q Train.

Robert Musso boarded a Manhattan-bound train at the Barclays Center late Saturday afternoon.

He picked up Francis Denmark at the DeKalb station, and a justice of peace was there to officiate their wedding.

The couple even had to deal with a disgruntled subway rider at one point.

They had a small celebration in Chelsea after the successful ceremony.

