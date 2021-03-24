Connecticut high school students make online bracket of female classmates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MTA workers Nicole Bullock and Evadnie Dorson are being recognized for their heroic actions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10440033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The United States' top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.

FAIRFIELD, Connectictu (WABC) -- Students at two Connecticut high schools created an online NCAA Tournament style bracket of female classmates, according to a letter sent to parents by the schools' principals.Fairfield Ludlow High School Principal Greg Hatzis and Fairfied Warde High School Principal Paul Cavan said in the letter than the bracket was posted on a social media platform and participants were encouraged to vote for one name in each pairing."We strongly condemn this behavior which is damaging and disparaging to all young women in the freshmen classes of both schools, but also to all Fairfield students and indeed, all women," they wrote. "It is discouraging that not only did someone create this post, but other students 'liked' it, and this will be addressed. Our high schools are deeply committed to promoting respect for all students."They said an investigation is underway, and those responsible will face consequences."We take this situation very seriously and commit to a thorough investigation," they wrote. "We also commit to providing support to any student who feels victimized or hurt by these actions. We plan to address this with our school communities. We encourage families to have a conversation around why this is inappropriate and the implications that surround bad decisions that involve social media and the long term ramifications."They said some of the originators were identified, but it is believed that a third party perpetuated the post and created the voting mechanism. Additionally, they said they have no power to remove the post, which can only be done by the account holder."Any act that negatively targets a group based on gender, race, nationality, religion, sexual-orientation, learning difference, or any other distinguishing characteristic will not be tolerated," they wrote. "We share the disgust expressed by students, parents, and staff from both schools about this act."Still, they said they will work with families to ensure student posts are removed."As a reminder, not all the facts have come to light," they wrote. "Please allow our school staff to complete our investigation. We want to commend all the students and community members who served as allies in this circumstance and reported the behavior."They are now asking for tips from students, and while they can be made anonymously, they are hoping contact information is provided."As a community, we can bind together to not only address the negative behavior, but also teach the important lessons that come from the unfortunate choices of a few," they wrote. "The strong reaction to this event underscores the values that we collectively hold as a Fairfield community."----------