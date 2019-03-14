Connecticut state trooper reunites couple with lost wedding rings

BRANFORD, Connecticut -- A woman from Massachusetts is grateful to have her wedding rings back after losing them while on a road trip in Connecticut last month.Kimberly Reggiannini dropped them at a rest stop in Branford and lost hope she'd ever see them again, but a determined state trooper was able to track the couple down.Now, Kimberly and Peter Reggiannini are beaming with smiles.The couple from Westwood, Massachusetts, had stopped to get gas on their way home from New York City in mid-February.Kimberly had taken her rings off in the car, setting them in her lap. When she got out of the car, the rings fell to the ground.They drove all the way home to Boston before noticing.The Reggianninis called police right away and drove back to Connecticut, but the rings were gone."Every time I would look down and see that the rings weren't there, it was just a reminder of what had happened," Kimberly said.Sergeant Robert Derry understood the sentimental value behind the rings and poured through hours of camera footage at the rest stop.Derry eventually found a moment when two women stopped to get gas. One of them saw the rings and took them home."They didn't think they were real," Derry said. "They couldn't believe they would find something like that on the ground at a rest area. So they figured maybe some costume or something like that."State police have returned the rings back to the rightful owners."I can't put it into words, " Kimberly said, "It's just really wonderful."Derry said that when something like this happens and has a positive ending, it makes him feel good about the job that he does and the career that he's undertaken for the last 20 years.----------